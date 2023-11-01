3 arrested during local sex offender home checks on Halloween night

Three people were arrested during a countywide operation on Halloween night to make sure registered sex offenders were not having contact with children.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Parole Authority visited 83 registered sex offenders across the county, according to a media release.

Detectives and officers checked the offenders were not passing out candy and/or violating the terms of their parole.

>> Deputies conduct sex offender sweep ahead of Halloween in Miami County

Three people were arrested on unrelated parole violations and taken into custody.

The identity of these people was not included in the media release.

“These checks provide an added layer of public safety for families in our community by ensuring those who are required to be compliant are doing so,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The sheriff’s office offers a tool for residents to search for offenders in their area here.