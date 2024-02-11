3 arrested during narcotic searches in Logan County

Three people were arrested during two narcotics searches in Logan County on Friday.

At 8:23 a.m. on Feb. 9, the Bellefontaine Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Teams conducted two narcotics-related search warrants, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

The first search took place at an apartment in the 200 block of Pratt Street.

Officers arrested Tina Huffman and Gary Doseck during this search, the spokesperson said.

Huffman and Doseck were taken to the Logan County Jail.

The second search took place at an apartment in the 500 block of Albany Street.

Officers arrested Alicia Archer and she is currently in the Logan County Jail.

The Bellefontaine Police Department is continuing to investigate this case.

News Center 7 is working to learn what charges the three people arrested are facing.