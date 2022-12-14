3 arrested in fatal Reading playground shooting [Updated]

Dec. 13—Arrests have been made in the March fatal shooting of a Gov. Mifflin High School student and wounding of three others during a large fight on a Reading playground.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced the arrests of Anthony M. Boria, 18, of Reading; Julian A. Evans, 18, of Kenhorst; and Henry Madera Jr., 17, formerly of Spring Township during a press conference Tuesday in the county services center.

Amiere T. Bibbs, 18, who was a Gov. Mifflin High School student, died at the scene of the March 14 shooting in Brookline Park in Reading's 18th Ward. Two other shooting victims, one female, 16, and one male, age unavailable, were taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital. A fourth shooting victim, who was not further identified, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Boria, Evans and Madera have been charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, perjury, false swearing and recklessly endangering another person.

Madera, who had moved to Florida sometime after the shooting, was arrested there and will be extradited to Berks, Adams said.

"It is our goal that we will hold these individuals accountable for all these charges," Adams said, "and that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Reading police were assisted by county detectives in the investigation.

The gunfire occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the city playground in the 1300 block of Meade Street, about a half-block from Kenhorst Boulevard.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said the incident began as a prearranged fistfight involving 15 to 30 teens and young adults from city and suburban school districts.

What exactly led to the gunfire has yet to be determined, Adams said.

Ballistics evidence uncovered at the scene reveals the gravity of the incident and the actions of the three charged, he said.

Police recovered 43 discharged 9 mm shell casings at the scene, he said, noting analysis determined they had been fired from three guns.

"They fired 43 times into this crowd," he said. "I don't know if there's an explanation other than (them being) young and dumb."

All of those charged in the shooting were under 21, the age required to legally apply for a license to carry a firearm in Pennsylvania, Adams said.

Police also recovered a black gun magazine outside the Meade Street home where one of the victims ran for help, Adams said. That firearm was registered to a male incarcerated in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, he said.

Detectives are uncertain who may have been carrying that gun on the night of the incident or how it came into that individual's possession, Adams said.

The incident, news of which disrupted the City Council meeting that evening, laid bare the rampant youth violence plaguing the community. It prompted city leaders including Mayor Eddie Moran to issue a call to action for solutions from entities that offer youth programming, including the Reading School District, the city recreation commission and nonprofit agencies such as the Olivet Boys & Girls Club.

Despite the outcry, police and the district attorney were stymied in their investigation due to the reluctance of witnesses to speak with authorities.

Adams said the mother of one witness will be charged with obstruction of the law because she instructed her daughter to disregard a subpoena to appear before a grand jury investigating the crime.

The district attorney said the shooters were identified with the help of cellphone video captured at the scene by a witness and additional security video obtained from a nearby restaurant.

"We're going to continue working around the clock every day of the week in order to try to prevent these tragedies," Tornielli said, "and when they do happen, to bring folks to justice, because at the end of the day, a young man lost his life and that should never occur."