3 arrested following series of robberies in Fresno, police say. Some were in River Park

Officers arrested three suspects Wednesday following a series of carjackings and robberies in Fresno’s River Park area and other locations, police said.

Three women loading groceries in the Walmart parking lot at Shaw and Brawley avenues said two people, including one with a gun, approached them and demanded their black 2014 Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m., Lt. Leslie Williams said.

About an hour later, a couple said they were working on their car in a River Park lot when three males approached and tried to steal the car, which was not in working order, police said.

They were unable to take the car but took some of the couple’s belongings before leaving in a Nissan, police said. Two of them were armed.

Police said they were still working to determine if the males were teens or adults.

Two men then reported seeing three people in a Nissan in the parking lot at Palm and Herndon avenues, police said, before one of them brandished a gun.

A 911 caller reported someone doing donuts about 12:10 a.m. near Spruce and Hayes avenues before striking a tree, police said. None of them were injured.

Based on similar descriptions, police said they believe the suspects were involved in all four incidents reported to dispatchers.

Police said they arrived and arrested all three, and said they recovered two guns.

The three arrested will be booked at Fresno County Jail or the Juvenile Justice Campus depending on their ages, police said.