3 arrested following traffic stop

Feb. 2—A trio of Odessans are facing drug charges after officers said they found marijuana and methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over a Mercury Grand Marquis in the 2400 block of East Eighth Street around 3 a.m. Monday because one of its brake lights was white instead of red.

After an officer saw a clear glass pipe in the car, officers began to search it and the three occupants, the report stated.

The officers found more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and 1.71 grams of marijuana, plus a Smith and Wesson revolver and a digital scale.

David Charles Cody Feehan, 30, was arrested on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, 4 grams to 200 grams, a first-degree felony, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm. He remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $62,500.

Darrell Beau Turner, 43, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant in a family violence assault case. He remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $14,500.

Angelica Maria Reyes Lopez, 43, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony and possession of marijuana. When jail officials found 0.70 grams of methamphetamine in Lopez's boot, she was also arrested on suspicion of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, which is also a third-degree felony. She remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $12,500.