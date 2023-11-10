3 arrested Friday in connection to August murder

Detectives have arrested three individuals Friday in connection to the murder of Jake Kelly, 49, that was reported Aug. 28, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., Aug. 28, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at a north Phoenix hospital. Investigation revealed that during the night of Aug. 27, Kelly had been assaulted and left unresponsive in the driveway of a house in the neighborhood of East John Cabot and Cave Creek roads, according to police.

Police said that Kelly was hospitalized from the assault and was in critical condition before being pronounced dead Aug. 28 at about 1 p.m. Two months later, detectives were able to identify Angel Mullooly, 34, as the suspect responsible for Kelly's murder.

On Friday, Mullooly was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail on a count of 2nd-degree murder. Cory Young, 44, and Shannon Young, 37, were also arrested and booked for hindering the investigation in connection with the murder case, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspects arrested 2 months after Aug. 27 murder in Phoenix