3 arrested when GA deputies stop large shipment of THC oil

A large shipment of THC oil was seized by deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, a package containing several hundred individual units for resale was seized with the help of a commercial carrier.

The next day, the package was delivered to a home on Louise Lane in Calhoun.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home and also seized two AK-47-style rifles, as well as other evidence of drug distribution.

Ramon Reyes, 45, Jose Reyes Vazquez, 21, and Mason Khalid Reyes, 18, were arrested and charged with possession of THC with intent to distribute.

