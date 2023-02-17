3 arrested in Gainesville on fentanyl trafficking charges

Feb. 16—Three people from Murphy, North Carolina, are facing fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking charges after a traffic stop Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Gainesville, according to authorities.

David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, were arrested during the stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

They were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said authorities found 40 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of meth, a handgun and $3,000 in cash during the stop.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $19,000.

The Sheriff's Office worked with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, Georgia State Patrol, Gainesville Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Times reached out to the Sheriff's Office for more information but was told nothing further would be released.

Jones was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

No additional arrests are anticipated.