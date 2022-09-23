3 arrested after hundreds of dollars worth of tequila stolen from SLO Bevmo, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested three Santa Maria residents on Thursday after one of them allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of tequila, before fleeing in a car where they were later apprehended with drugs and a gun in their possession.

Officers responded to a theft in progress call made from the BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road around 7:46 p.m., according to a department news release.

A male suspect had stolen “several hundred dollars of tequila and then fled to a Cadillac waiting nearby,” according to the release. The car was shortly stopped by an on-duty sergeant for a traffic stop.

The driver was 43-year-old Santa Maria resident Patrick Duncan, who the release identified as a “known gang member.” Duncan was carrying a handgun in his waistband, loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine, according to the release.

Duncan was also concealing 1/4 pound of methamphetamine on his body, the release said.

The theft suspect, Samuel Zamora, 58, also of Santa Maria, had the stolen bottles of tequila in his possession during the stop, the release said. Another passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Santa Maria resident Angela Estrada, was also found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Duncan was arrested on suspicion of charges of possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of methamphetamine for sale and felon in possession of a firearm, while Zamora was arrested on outstanding warrants and suspicion of shoplifting, according to the release.

Estrada was cited for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine and was released, the police department said.

Duncan and Zamora were booked in SLO County jail, according to the release; as of Friday afternoon, Zamora was no longer in custody, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Who is in Custody” website, while Duncan was still in custody, with bail set at $50,000.