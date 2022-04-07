3 arrested in incident at Joplin apartment complex

Apr. 7—Three people have been charged in connection with a reported break-in attempt Tuesday morning at the Tanglewood Apartments complex in Joplin.

Officers responded to a 12:04 a.m. call reporting a burglary in progress at an apartment in the complex at 2525 E. 32nd St. and stopped a white pickup truck that had left the scene.

Capt. William Davis said the truck checked out as having been reported stolen.

Its three occupants were taken back to the Tanglewood Apartments where an occupant purportedly identified Trevor S. Sprenkle, 22, of Neosho, and Peyton D. Kinslow, 29, of Seneca, as the two suspects who had come to his door armed with a stun gun and tried to kick the door in. Davis said officers found damage to the door consistent with the attempted break-in that the occupant had reported and placed them under arrest.

A woman who was driving the truck, Micah J. Moore, 26, of Galena, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering. A felony count of possession of a controlled substance was filed on her when a bag containing alprazolam pills purportedly was found on her during booking procedures at the Joplin City Jail.