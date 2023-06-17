3 arrested, including 15-year-old, after loaded guns found hidden in teen’s bed, Newnan police say

A 15-year-old accused of committing an armed robbery was arrested after officials found him hiding out in a home in Atlanta.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the Newnan Police Department Drug/Vice Unit and Atlanta Police Department went to a home on Beecher Street SW in Atlanta after receiving reports that a suspect with active warrants for his arrest was hiding out there.

The suspect was a 15-year-old known to have been involved in criminal activity in Newnan, specifically an armed robbery in April where one of the items he is accused of stealing was a firearm.

Police did not specify what other criminal activity the 15-year-old is accused of.

When officers entered the home, officials said they found the suspect lying on and within arm’s reach of an AR-15 and two handguns. Authorities confirmed that all firearms were loaded during the incident, and the AR-15 was in fire mode.

Authorities asked the person who answered the door, Benita Smith, if they could search the 15-year-old’s room. After doing so, officials said officers located two more assault rifles under his bed.

During the search, police also found several contraband items in Xavier Smith’s bedroom.

According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant for the home, leading them to find the following items:

Glock 23 40 Caliber that was reported stolen during the armed robbery in Newnan. Glock 19 9MM American Tactical AR-15 HK 416 Rifle with magazine Anderson Manufactured AR-15 556 Mini Draco with magazine RUGER 9 MM handgun Freedom Ordinance AR-9MM Glock 19 with Conversation Device Glock 10 MM handgun 40-caliber Ammunition 223 Ammunition 556 Ammunition 556 Ammunition 10 MM Ammunition 22 Ammunition Glock 9MM tan gun box Assorted Ammunition Assorted magazines

Authorities transported the 15-year-old to Coweta County to be booked. His charges have been released.

Benita Smith was charged with possession of dangerous weapons.

Xavier Smith was charged with possession of dangerous weapons and possession of marijuana.

The relationship between Benita Smith, Xavier Smith and the teen is unclear.

