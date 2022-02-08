3 arrested in kidnapping, beating of man left naked in the desert near Wickenburg

At least three men were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a man who was riding in a trailer with a friend to sell a horse in Wickenburg.

Court documents say Marion Wotton was driving a trailer eastbound on U.S. 60 between Wickenburg and Aguila on Oct. 28, 2021, with a passenger when three men driving in a separate car told him to pull over.

Documents say Kyle Schlotterbeck, Benjamin Bates and another man then pulled the passenger victim, who was not identified, out of the trailer and assaulted him on the side of the road.

Documents say the men then put the man in their own vehicle and held him at gunpoint while ordering him to strip naked. The men threw the victim's clothing out the window. Schlotterbeck tied the victim up using zip ties and duct tape while Goddard and Bates struck him, police said in court documents.

The men then pulled over and whipped him with a rope, punched and kicked him before abandoning him on the side of the road after stealing $6,000, the trailer, two saddles and 50 bridles, in all worth over $33,000, according to documents. Documents say Bates told Wotton to leave the trailer at a local pharmacy.

Documents say the man suffered numerous injuries that included several broken ribs. The man walked back to the highway where Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found him.

Law enforcement searched a Wittmann home near U.S. 60 on Feb. 3 where they found the victim's horse trailer attached to Bates' truck along with two saddles that matched the victim's description. Authorities arrested Wotton, Bates and Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck was booked on one count each of kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Wotton is facing the same charges plus one count of felony theft. It was not immediately clear what charges Bates faced, and a DPS spokesperson refused to give more information.

