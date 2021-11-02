3 arrested in killing of 19-year-old woman following party

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Three people, including an active duty Air Force member, have been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a Halloween party over the weekend in Northern California, police said.

Leilani Beauchamp, of Carmel, was seen leaving a party Saturday in Sacramento with two Air Force members who share a Fairfield home, Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said in a statement.

Police arrested Jessica Quintanilla, 21, on suspicion of murder charges, and her brother Marco Quintanilla and Juan Parra-Peralta on accessory to murder charges. Marco Quintanilla, 27, was also charged with violating his parole for a felony conviction for attempted murder, Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen said investigators determined Beauchamp was killed at the Fairfield home and her body was then abandoned in Salinas, where she was found Sunday after the three were arrested.

Parra-Peralta, 20, is an airman 1st class assigned to the 60th aerial port squadron at Travis Air Force Base, a base spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

It was not immediately known if any of the three suspects have retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Police did not say if Parra-Peralta was one of the men Beauchamp left the party with or lived in the Fairfield home where authorities say Beauchamp was killed. They also did not release the circumstances of Beauchamp’s death or a motive in her killing.

Jacobsen did not immediately respond to an email and voice message from The Associated Press seeking comment.