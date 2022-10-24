3 arrested for killing of Chinese supermarket operator in Jamaica robbery

Three people have been arrested in connection to the killing of a Chinese supermarket operator inside his store in Jamaica last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers said in a statement last week that detectives are still pursuing leads and believe there might be more people who were involved in the murder.

He Jing, 36, was fatally shot inside his supermarket in Just 1 Plaza in Orange Bay, Hanover Paris, in the late afternoon on Wednesday. CCTV footage captured the gruesome moment when two armed men went inside the store and started shooting the man, known as Archie, as he stood behind the register.

Authorities believe the shooters' motive was robbery since they were filmed stealing money, liquor and other items from the store after shooting He multiple times.

He took over the operation of the supermarket less than two weeks ago. Before taking over the Green Island store, He reportedly ran a business on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St. James.

Chambers is urging the public to share information they may have about the crime. Potential informants can call the Green Island police at 876-956-9200, the Lucea police at 876-956-2333, Crime Stop at 311 or the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) tip line at 811.

