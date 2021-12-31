3 arrested after Lancelot Court car break-ins

Dec. 31—SALEM, N.H. — Police made three arrests Thursday in connection to multiple car break-ins at Lancelot Court.

Anthony Traficante, 19, is charged with three counts of breach of bail, two counts of theft, and a count each of criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to police.

Josue Portillo, 18, is charged with three counts of simple assault on a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and a count of theft, records show.

A juvenile, who police cannot name publicly because of that person's age, is charged with resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, possession of tobacco, possession of a controlled drug and receiving stolen property.

According to investigators, it was reported that multiple people were breaking into cars at Lancelot Court about 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Before officers arrived, they said three suspects ran into the woods toward Soule Elementary School.

Police immediately set up a perimeter and began searching the area, they said. The arrests were made with assistance from a deputy from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say multiple personal property crimes were committed, and the suspects were found in possession of a delivered package that was stolen from a home in town.

Traficante was wanted on multiple Salem warrants for sale of controlled drugs. He was held without bail, police said, and brought to Rockingham County Jail to be arraigned Monday.

Portillo was also held without bail and brought to the county jail, police said. The juvenile is expected to be arraigned in family court.

The investigation by the Salem Police Department is active and ongoing, and further charges are possible.