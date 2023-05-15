3 arrested after leading police on chase from Tacoma to Kent

Three people were arrested Sunday after pulling out a gun on a Tacoma smoke shop owner and then leading police on a chase that ended in Kent.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were called to the smoke shop in the 4000 block of Portland Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a man having a gun pulled out on him.

Officers went to the business and saw surveillance video that showed the suspects’ car. Police started a chase on Interstate 5 that ended in a PIT maneuver just south of I-5 and South 272nd Street in Kent.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault and eluding, police said. A Tacoma police officer who crashed into a guardrail during the chase was not injured.