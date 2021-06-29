3 arrested in lumber theft from Aina Haina construction site

Jun. 29—Honolulu police arrested three men after on suspicion of theft after they allegedly took lumber from a home construction site in Aina Haina early today.

The Honolulu Police Department said a witness observed a red pickup truck enter the site on Wailupe Circle and leave the area with a lot of lumber at about 2 :45 a.m.

Police were called and responding officers searched the area for the truck to no avail.

The same truck later returned to the site where three males allegedly began to load more lumber into the vehicle at about 4 :30 a.m.

Police arrested three men, ages 43, 46 and 51, for investigation of second-degree theft.