3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Sumer County after an early morning robbery and shooting.

Deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight at the end of the dead end of County Road 510 in Adamsville.

Investigators said a Hispanic male was robbed at gunpoint and received a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

According to a news release, the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons.

Timmons was arrested and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Deputies said Gracie Madison Lemke, 22, assisted in the crime and was charged with armed robbery and burglary to a conveyance.

Lauren Paige Locher, 22, was charged with burglary to a conveyance.

All parties were booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

