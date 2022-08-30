3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park

Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back.

Police say the trio were shooting people with pellets, not bullets, in Logan Farm Park in Acworth.

Dalton Henderson, 19, Arianna McCard, 18, and a 16-year-old were doing the shooting from their car, police say. Henderson is being charged with battery and reckless conduct. McCard is being charged with reckless conduct. The 16-year-old is also facing charges, but they have not been confirmed.

Police say McCard’s daughter was also in the backseat during the shootings.

Even though the bullets are not real, the gun looks real. One of the victims says seeing the gun at night and then hearing shots is enough to make you fear for your life.

Both Henderson and McCard have been released from the Cobb County Detention Center.

