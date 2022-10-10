3 arrested after man shot during confrontation he started in Carroll County, police say

Three men have been arrested after an argument led to a shooting in Carrollton that left one of them injured, police say.

Officers were called to Brixton Circle just before 12 p.m. on Friday where they found 20-year-old Ishmiel McIntosh going in and out of consciousness after being shot in the leg.

McIntosh was flown to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have since learned that McIntosh pulled a gun on 22-year-old Seneca Sanders after starting a confrontation with him.

During the confrontation, the men struggled over the gun before Sanders walked away into his apartment. A few moments later, investigators say Sanders came back outside and opened fire on McIntosh.

McIntosh was shot in the leg and two apartments and three vehicles were hit by bullets.

Detectives say that McIntosh retreated behind a car and called his uncle, 52-year-old Morris Flowers. Flowers took McIntosh’s gun and dumped it in the wood line where police later found it.

When police searched Sanders’ home, they found his gun and 37 bags of marijuana.

All three men were arrested and are being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Sanders is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

McIntosh was charged with aggravated assault.

Flowers is being charged with tampering with evidence.

Investigators have not commented on what started the initial confrontation.

