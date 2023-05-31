3 arrested on murder charges in fatal shooting at Arlington motel, police say

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in an Arlington motel parking lot in January, according to police and court records.

Arlington police arrested Olivia Wynn, 29; John Stewart, 47; and Adrian Brown, 43. They are charged with murder in the killing of Kendrick Robinson, according to Tarrant County court records.

Wynn and Brown were taken into custody earlier this month and are being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 bond apiece. Stewart was booked into the Arlington Jail on Tuesday and his bail amount has not been set.

Robinson, 43, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road the evening of Jan. 17, police said. Investigators initially thought the victim may have been at the location “to engage in illicit sexual activity,” but they now believe the fatal shooting was motivated by an unpaid debt Robinson allegedly owed Stewart, WFAA-TV reported.

Police believe Brown brought Robinson to the motel and told Stewart about Robinson’s location, according to WFAA. Stewart and Wynn arrived at the motel together and left the scene together after the shooting, police said.

Wynn was arrested May 10 in an unrelated incident and while she was still in custody, authorities obtained a warrant for her in connection to Robinson’s shooting. Jail records show she also faces charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Brown was arrested May 18 and charged with one count of murder.

Stewart faces drug charges in addition to the murder charge, according to jail records.