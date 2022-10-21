3 arrested after NC deputies find 9-year-old locked in dog kennel

Deputies arrested three people in North Carolina after a young child was found locked in a dog kennel Wednesday morning, WXLV reported.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip and that when deputies responded to a home on Cress Road, they found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel. Authorities said the kennel was secured with a padlock.

WXLV reported that deputies forced the cage open. The child was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and released later that day.

Inside the home, investigators said they found Sarah Starr, 30, and two other children. Paramedics checked out the other children but said there were no obvious injuries.

After searching the property, Jonathan Starr, 32, and Sarah Starr were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment. Both are being held under a $30,000 bond.

Shelly Barnes, 56, was later arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances. She was issued a $60,000 bond.

Authorities said two additional children who live at the home where found at school. All five children were entered into the protective custody of Davidson County Social Services.

No other details have been released.

