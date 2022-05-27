3 arrested, nearly 8 pounds of coke seized in Stanly County drug busts, officials say

Authorities in Stanly County seized nearly eight pounds of cocaine, weapons and cash while conducting two drug operations on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office stated.

During the first operation, 4.4 pounds of cocaine and two firearms were seized.

Authorities confiscated 3.4 pounds of cocaine during the second operation.

Three men were arrested and charged in connection with these crimes.

Edgar Osorio was charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine.

Jose Carbajal-Tafoya was charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine.

Raul Rebollar was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine by delivering, transporting and possessing, along with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.

Rebollar also had an active federal warrant on unrelated charges.