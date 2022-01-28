3 arrested on NH fentanyl sales charges

Jan. 28—Three people were arrested on charges relating to sales and possession of fentanyl and other offenses, the Rockingham County High Sheriff Charles Massaho said Thursday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Hampton Police Department as part of Operation Granite Shield, concluded a three-month investigation into the sales of fentanyl in Hampton.

The Task Force seized a significant amount of fentanyl during the operation. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 5 Epping Ave., Hampton, where additional amounts of Fentanyl were seized.

Those arrested were: Lance Belanger, 43, of Hampton, charged with six counts of sale of a controlled drug; Angela Demarco, 39, also of Hampton, charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug; and, Meagan Shaw, 39, of Northwood, one count of possession of a controlled drug.

All suspects that were arrested were bailed and released from the Hampton Police Department.