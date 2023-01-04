3 arrested in northwest Bakersfield robbery

Jan. 4—Three Bakersfield residents were arrested in connection to spraying a victim with pepper spray and then taking a backpack from him Wednesday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police officers were called the 4200 block of Coffee Road at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. A man was approached by an old tan Yukon from which many suspects came out. One of them pepper sprayed the man and took a backpack "by force," BPD said in a news release.

BPD received another report around 12:59 a.m. about the same car driving near Brimhall and Coffee roads, possibly trying to break into cars, the news release said. The car was found in the 3700 block of Rosedale Highway and its passengers had the stolen items, the news release added.

Manuel Sanchez, 41, Angel Martinez, 29, and Amber Lindley, 23, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and having stolen property.

The items were returned to the victim, police added.