3 arrested after Philadelphia teen kidnapped, beaten

A 17-year-old boy was kidnapped and injured before being rescued in an operation involving a SWAT team, according to police in Philadelphia.

The teen's parents contacted the Philadelphia Police Department after their son went missing from their home in the Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday night, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia that family members "said they heard a loud noise coming from the basement and went downstairs to find the 17-year-old wasn't there." Bullet holes were found after officers arrived on scene.

The missing teen's cell phone was used to track him to a home in Oxford Circle, a neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia, Small told NBC Philadelphia.

Two women and one man emerged from the home early Monday morning, followed by the 17-year-old, who had suffered head injuries. The boy said he had been "tortured," according to NBC News Philadelphia, and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Through a spokesperson, the Philadelphia Police Department told NBC News they have "no releasable information at this time."

NBC Philadelphia reported that the PPD was working on obtaining a search warrant on Monday for the Oxford Circle home where the teen was allegedly kidnapped.