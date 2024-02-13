3 arrested after police find drugs, cash in rented SUV

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Statesville police arrested three people and seized nearly two pounds of marijuana, guns, and cash during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police pulled over a 2023 GMC Arcadia, which was rented out of Winston-Salem, and smelled pot so they searched the SUV.

Officers found almost two pounds of marijuana, six oxycodone pills, $2,763 in cash, and two handguns.

Jalin Elliott, 20, and Cortney Phifer, Jr., 22, both of Winston-Salem and Kesean Saddler, 24, of Harmony, were arrested and charged.

Elliott was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, and conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana. Elliott was issued a $3,000 secured bond.

Saddler was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and was issued a $1,500 secured bond.

Phifer was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana., Phifer was detained without the option of bond at the Iredell County Detention Center stemming from unrelated charges.