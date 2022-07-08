3 arrested after police find marijuana grow operation, more than 60 dead animals in north Georgia

Three people were arrested in Floyd County after police found the remains of more than 60 animals, malnourished dogs and a marijuana grow operation.

Floyd County Police said the busted the marijuana harvesting operation at a home in the former mill village in Shannon Thursday.

Police said they tried to stop a man who was riding a dirt bike in the area with no helmet but he sped away. Officers followed him to a home, where they found three outdoor marijuana grow operations and one indoor operation within a mobile home. Police said they found 137 plants in total.

Police said they also discovered the remains of 62 chickens in various stages of decay on the property. They also found a mother dog and puppies that were severely malnourished.

Stephen Shuler, 35, has been charged with felony drug charges including manufacturing and distributing marijuana, felony aggravated animal cruelty and gun charges.

Wendy Shuler, 53, was charged with animal cruelty and drug offenses. Darrin Shuler, 56, was charged with on animal cruelty, drug and firearm charges.

It’s unclear if all three people who were arrested are related.