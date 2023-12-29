3 arrested after police swarm area near popular Cornelius bar

Cornelius Police served a drug search warrant and arrested several people near a popular bar by Lake Norman.

A viewer sent a video to Channel 9 showing Cornelius police officers outside of Jay’s at the Lake Thursday morning.

Police say three people were arrested at a home behind the business.

Investigators say the bar was also named in the warrant, but they didn’t clarify if they searched it.

Cornelius Police are expected to release a report with more details on the investigation on Friday.

