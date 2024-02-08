3 arrested, pounds of drugs seized in 4-month Butler County drug probe

Feb. 8—A four-month investigation by the Butler County Sheriff's Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit and the Cincinnati DEA concluded Wednesday with the arrest of two men and seizure of guns, cash and drugs worth $100,000, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Three search warrants were executed on West Worley Avenue in Trotwood, Rahway Court in Dayton and Young Street in Middletown.

Items seized as part of the investigation are 7.15 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.45 kilograms of cocaine, 11.01 ounces of fentanyl, $16,341, five guns and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Arrested were Christopher Doerr, 32, of Middletown and Raymond McClure, 42, of Trotwood. Both are charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth and cocaine. They are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Also arrested as part of the investigation was Tavaris Gilbert, 28, of Middletown for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The sheriff's office officials estimate the drugs taken off the streets is enough to kill approximately 150,000 people.

Sheriff Richard Jones said the investigation is a team effort among officers assigned to the BURN Unit, and the investigation is ongoing.