3 arrested in pursuit, shots fired at police

May 14—UPDATED at 10:55 a.m. — Three people have been arrested in connection with gunfire directed at city police during a pursuit early today.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers attempted a traffic stop about 3:38 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier call for shots fired.

The driver refused to stop and the occupants began shooting at police near 14th and Walnut streets.

During a nearly 20-minute pursuit, Keen said in a news release posted on Facebook, officers were shot at by the vehicle occupants at four locations.

"The vehicle fled while the driver and a back seat passenger repeatedly fired more than a dozen rounds at pursuing officers, striking at least one police car," Keen said.

The pursuit ended in the area of 19th and College streets, Keen said. Three suspects were taken into custody and the investigation continues.

"There are currently no serious injuries to anyone involved," Keen said, "and no officers fired any shots."

Keen said more information will be released later.