3 arrested in rock-throwing killing of 20-year-old Colorado woman

Apr. 26—Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators arrested three 18-year-old Arvada residents in connection with the death of a woman who was killed when a heavy rock was tossed into her moving vehicle, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspects — Joseph Koenig, 18, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, 18, and Zachary Kwak, 18 — were arrested at their homes late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

They are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, extreme indifference and additional potential charges as determined by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Koenig's father, Mark Koenig, was also arrested Tuesday night after allegedly getting in the way when deputies approached the family home as they attempted to secure a search warrant, said Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesperson Jacki Kelley,.

"He was arrested for obstruction," said Kelley.

The three suspects are scheduled to be advised of the charges against them at the Jefferson County Courthouse Thursday morning.

"Ultimately, mobile device forensics and supporting information from the public helped lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects," Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in news release.

Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada was talking to a friend on the phone in her yellow Chevy Spark late April 19 when she suddenly went silent. Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.

Her death was part of a string of rock attacks that night. The incidents began at around 10 p.m. on April 19, ended just after midnight April 20 and included five vehicles. Other drivers whose vehicles were hit suffered from minor injuries.

The arrests were made with assistance from Westminster Police, Arvada Police, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

Investigators "worked around the clock to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for Alexa's death," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

"While it remains unclear at this time which suspect(s) were driving throughout the spree, the suspect vehicle is a black 2016 Chevy Silverado," the office said. "All three are suspected of throwing rocks and all three are currently facing charges."

A family friend expressed relief Wednesday morning at the news of the arrests.

"We are grateful for the work the police have done," said Eric Peterson, Alexa's boss at Commercial Flooring Services in Denver. "They don't get enough credit for what they do behind the scenes."

The company put up $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, in addition to the $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

"This opens the door for more healing," Peterson said. "We've been wondering who did it and what happened. It doesn't take away the devastating loss. We remember the great times and the smiles and the laughter."

A friend of Karol-Chik, who worked at a lawn service company with him, said he was "shocked" to learn of the arrest. He asked not to be identified, as he hadn't gotten permission from the family.

"We're all very alarmed and worried about him," the friend said. "I would never have expected anything like this."

Karol-Chik apparently graduated early from Ralston Valley High School, did courses online and worked fulltime, according to the friend.

"He went to work all last week and showed no signs of being worried or upset," the friend said.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesperson said last week that large landscaping-style rocks were used in the attacks.

A home believed to be owned by Zachary Kwak's family, according to public records, sits nestled near the foothills in Arvada, just a 10-minute drive from where Bartell's body was found in a field on Indiana Street. There was no answer at the door late Wednesday morning.

Denver Gazette reporter Julia Cardi contributed to this story.