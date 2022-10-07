3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines.

They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday.

All three men were arrested at convenience stores with gambling machines were players were paid out in cash.

Philip was arrested on Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. Ranjha was arrested on Ga. Hwy. 13/Atlanta Hwy. in Flowery Branch. Rashid was arrested on Ga. Hwy. 365/Cornelia Hwy.

Each man is being charged with commercial gambling, which is a felony, and keeping a place of gambling, which is a misdemeanor.

All of them were being held in the Hall County Jail on a $7,000 bond. Philip and Ranjha were released on Thursday night. As of Friday morning, Rashid was still being held in the jail.

