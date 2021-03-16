3 arrested after Salem, N.H. pipe bomb mix-up

Mar. 16—SALEM, N.H. — Three Manchester residents are facing charges out of Salem, New Hampshire, after police discovered what was initially thought to be pipe bombs in a car with them.

Salem police announced Friday evening that the car was stopped for an expired registration when an officer spotted the potential explosives.

"Upon further investigation, police found there was no powder in the alleged bombs and no charges have been filed associated with those items as a result," an updated statement from police read Monday evening.

However, the occupants of the car are facing other charges, including some drug related.

Diana Espaillat, 35, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and transporting drugs in a car, according to police.

Brandi Hamm, 28, is similarly charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

The third person, police said, was Robert Matteston, 28. He was arrested at the scene for an outstanding warrant out of Manchester District Court. Police did not specify what he was wanted for.

At the time of the traffic stop, police said they did not know if the bombs were live, and the New Hampshire State Bomb Squad was called for assistance.

Chief Joel Dolan said nearby businesses — in the area of the Red Roof Inn on Pelham Road — were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Espaillat and Hamm were scheduled to be arraigned earlier Monday in Rockingham Superior Court. Police said Matteston was brought to Rockingham County Jail and held on $200 bail.

