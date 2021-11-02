3 arrested after shooting at vehicle, police chase, OPD says

Three people suspected of shooting at another vehicle and then attempting to elude authorities were arrested early Tuesday after finally pulling over on Interstate 4 miles away from the initial incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

OPD responded to a call in reference to a shooting at 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of south Goldenrod Road and Hazeltine National Drive, near State Road 528, said OPD’s Lt. Charles Crosby.

Officers found damage to a victim’s vehicle but no injuries were reported. Then, officers located the suspect’s vehicle, which tried to flee upon OPD’s approach, Crosby said.

Officers were able to keep their eyes on the vehicle thanks to air support, and pulled the vehicle over on I-4 at Maitland Boulevard, about 20 miles away from the shooting location, Crosby said.

The right two lanes on I-4 were closed as OPD continued to investigate.

The driver faces a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. Additional charges are likely to follow.

