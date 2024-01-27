3 arrested after shots fired call in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a shots fired call in Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Eighteen-year-old Cameron McCutcheon of Blasdell, 19-year-old Trent McBride of Nevada and 21-year-old Andrew Gordon of Buffalo were all taken into custody as a result of the alleged incident.

Buffalo man charged with raping 13-year-old girl

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to Donovan Drive where they allegedly observed three subjects attempting to flee from an upstairs window. After taking the men into custody, a bag of suspected cocaine and a loaded Glock 22 handgun was recovered, according to police.

McCutcheon, McBride and Gordon were all charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, Gordon was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with an alleged vehicle theft in Orchard Park. The alleged stolen vehicle was recovered on the 200 block of Voorhees Avenue.

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.