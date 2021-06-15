3 arrested after shots fired near Kettering park Sunday

Jun. 15—Two men and a woman were arrested Sunday after gunfire broke out near a Kettering park.

Officers responded to the area of Delco Park around 11:16 p.m. Sunday on a reported disturbance, according to a Kettering police blotter.

While shots were fired, no one was injured, said Patrolman Tyler Johnson.

J'Kavian Flowers, 24, was arrested for felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business. J'Kira Flowers, 23, was arrested for felonious assault, assault and obstructing officials business. Levi Agnew, 23, was arrested for assault and obstructing official business.

Formal charges have not been filed against J'Kavian and J'Kira as of Tuesday morning, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Misdemeanor assault and obstructing official business charges were filed against Agnew on Tuesday.

J'Kavian is being held in the Kettering Jail and J'Kira in the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records. Agnew was not listed as in custody Tuesday morning.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.