3 arrested after shots fired outside of VP

Shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two people found themselves in a fight outside of the Village Pantry about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and accused the other guys of pulling guns and shooting, according to Lafayette police.

Officers arrived on scene and saw a 16-year-old boy about to leave the convenience store. When the teen saw police, he turned around and went to the back of the store, according to police. Officers found a handgun where the teen attempted to ditch it inside the store, police said.

The teen started punching the officers as they started to detain him, police said.

Outside the store, police found the teen's suspected accomplice, Dominic Martin, 30, of Lafayette. Police suspect he ditched a gun, too, but officers found the sidearm, according to police.

Police jailed Martin on suspicion of intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. As of Wednesday afternoon, Martin remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond.

Police arrested the teenager on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, dangerous possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old girl who interfered with the officers during the arrests, according to police. She is suspected of resisting law enforcement, police said.

