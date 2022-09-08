3 arrested after sting on Douglas mail theft ring, deputies say

Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into mail theft across Douglas County.

Deputies say that have seen several burglaries involving commercial mail boxes being broken into and their contents stolen.

After a long investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators served a warrant at the home of Stephen Smith.

While searching his home, two more suspects were arrested. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has not identified them.

Investigators found a large amount of stolen mail, illegal ID cards, fake checks, printers, ID-making equipment, fake cash and other stolen items.

Smith is being charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft by possession of stolen mail. Deputies have not commented on what charges the other two suspects face.

