3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.

Deputies found them with multiple gun switches, a machine gun, and multiple other illegal and stolen items, including 151 oxycodone pills.

Prior to the arrest, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Gaddy’s car, but Gaddy refused to pull over. The car continued to slowly pulled into a home on the 200 block of Ivy Court Carrollton.

The car came to a stop at the end of the driveway, and the passenger, later identified as Caldwell, exited the vehicle and ran behind the house. Deputies believed he tried to throw away evidence and returned to the driveway, where he was arrested.

Dobbs faces two counts of possession with intent and possession of a machine gun.

Caldwell was charged with obstruction, two counts of possession with intent, possession of a machine gun and theft by receiving stolen property.

Gaddy faces charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a machine gun.

