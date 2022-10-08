3 arrested after undercover gambling investigation in Hall

Oct. 8—Three men were accused of running stores with gambling machines where the players were being paid out in cash, according to authorities.

Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha, 61, of Flowery Branch, and Shajumon Philip, 58, of Marietta, were charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling, which is a misdemeanor.

An undercover investigation spanned the length of the county, as Rashid operated a store on Lanier Islands Parkway and Philip ran a store on Ga. 365/Cornelia Highway. Ranjha ran a store on Atlanta Highway.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth did not have any information on how much money was involved, and he did not disclose the names of the businesses.

All three were arrested and booked Thursday, Oct. 6, into the Hall County Jail, and Ranjha and Philip were released later that day on $7,000 bonds.

Rashid was released Friday afternoon on the same bond amount.

The case is still under investigation, but no further arrests are anticipated.