3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness' old home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the officer convicted of killing George Floyd by splashing pig blood on it and leaving a pig's head near the front porch.

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges. They were cited and released, Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday.

After targeting home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.

It wasn't immediately known if the women have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Kucker said detectives believe there are additional possible suspects and are asking the community to help identify them.

The home in the city north of San Francisco once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the murder trial against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter charges.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to open up as COVID-19 cases drop

    Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions in coming days after more than six months of lockdown as the number of new infections keeps dropping nationwide. Germany reported 6,125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday to bring the total to 3,533,376, but the seven-day incidence per 100,000 people dropped to 115 from 141 a week ago, the lowest in a month. The Berlin state government agreed on Tuesday to lift a night-time curfew and ease restrictions on shopping from May 19 and to allow outdoor dining from May 21, if the seven-day incidence remained below 100 for three consecutive days.

  • The top 4 congressional leaders are headed to the White House for the 1st time since 2019

    The congressional "Big Four" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — will meet with President Biden on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure. It is the first time the four congressional leaders have convened at the White House since October 2019, and "this meeting will have a different dynamic, to say the least," Politico says. Biden has "good working relationships" with Pelosi and Schumer, and "a cordial rapport" with McConnell, Politico reports, "but McCarthy's relationship with the president has been rather ... frosty of late, and that's unlikely to change as he arrives at the White House after dethroning a member of his own leadership team" for pointing out that Biden is the legitimate president. If Biden does manage to get a bipartisan infrastructure package, it will likely be because he struck a deal "with rank-and-file members, not the party leadership," though, Politico says, which is "probably why Biden has prioritized meeting with backbenchers since Inauguration Day." In fact, Biden has already hosted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Tom Carper (D-Del.) this week for infrastructure talks, and he will sit down with a group of lawmakers led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP's infrastructure liaison, on Thursday. Negotiating a bipartisan roads-and-bridges infrastructure deal is Biden's Plan A, but if that falls through, Plan B requires buy-in for a Democrats-only package from Manchin and Sinema, the Senate's swing votes. Manchin said after meeting Biden on Monday they had "a great conversation" that covered a lot of ground, and mostly common ground. Biden "wants things to happen, I agree with him," Manchin said. "He understands. He's up on everything. He knows what's going on, trust me. He's well-versed in what's going on." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • Lindsay Lohan shares birthday tribute to late 'Parent Trap' co-star Natasha Richardson

    The pair played mother and daughter(s) in the 1998 film 'The Parent Trap'.

  • Japanese towns abandon plans to host Olympics athletes amid coronavirus surge - Nikkei

    Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to accept overseas athletes competing in the Olympics from July due to concerns about inadequate resources amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Of 528 towns registered to welcome international competitors, about 40 have decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece, the Nikkei reported citing a government source. Ibaraki prefecture Governor Kazuhiko Ooigawa said on Wednesday that he rejected the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee's request to secure hospital beds for the athletes as the prefecture had to prioritise citizens over athletes.

  • After Asian American hate, I'm reclaiming racial solidarity and the term 'people of color'

    BIPOC focused on Black and Indigenous oppression. People of color includes every group that's racialized and subjugated to keep white supremacy alive.

  • Post Malone and Peyton Manning: NFL social media go all out for schedule release

    Which of Peyton Manning's former teams scored his services for its schedule release?

  • Pregnant Lauren Burnham Throws Daughter Alessi Early 2nd Birthday Party: 'Last One as an Only Child'

    Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. threw a butterfly princess party for their daughter before the arrival of their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl

  • Officer Suspended Over Tweets About BLM Protesters Sues For $1 Million

    The City Council will hire independent counsel to defend the city after bomb squad technician George Forbush filed a lawsuit last month over the suspension.

  • 3 NYPD officers charged with corruption; 1 regularly used Black slurs

    One of the cop’s bragged that he would not be jailed for his crimes due to his career in law enforcement. Two current and one retired New York City police officers were charged Tuesday in a nine-count indictment for taking bribes and selling personal information from car accident victims. NYPD officers Heather Busch, 34, of Massapequa; Robert Hassett, 36, of Farmingville; and retired officer Robert Smith, 44, of Plainview, were arrested this week for crimes committed during a time when they were all assigned to the 105th Precinct in Queens, officials said.

  • Whatta buncha Hacks

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 13. All times are Eastern.

  • Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

    An Alabama police officer convicted of murder for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head has been taken off duty but will continue to be paid, the city of Huntsville said. Officer William Darby, who was initially placed on desk duty following the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018, can't continue working as an officer because of the conviction and went on leave Monday, city spokeswoman Lucy DeButy told news outlets. While Mayor Tommy Battle, a Republican, and Police Chief Mark McMurray have disagreed publicly with the jurors' decision, Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry criticized the city's move to keep paying Darby.

  • LA news reporter doesn’t seem to recognize actor Mark Curry

    It looks like this Los Angeles reporter didn’t recognize Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper star, Mark Curry. KTLA spoke with two drivers about Los Angeles’ soaring gas prices on Monday. One of the drivers happened to be Curry, but the reporter did not recognize him, as reported by The Big Lead.

  • His Twin Vanished 38 Years Ago. He Thinks a Serial Killer Got Her.

    Courtesy of FamilyThe first night that Janet Lee Lucas didn’t make it back home in 1983, her twin brother Jim felt more irritated than concerned.For two weeks, Janet and her 5-year-old son had been staying with Jim and his then-wife in Spokane, Washington, while Janet, who was “something of a partier,” as her brother put it, got back on her feet. It hadn’t quite worked: That afternoon, Jim had found Janet on a stool at a local bar called Bigfoot drinking with a couple of guys he didn’t know, he said.When Jim told her she needed to get home to her son, Janet, who was 22 at the time, didn’t want to hear it, he added.“She just started yelling and screaming at me, ‘I don’t love none of you guys.’ I wish I could remember her exact words, but I can remember her yelling and screaming,” Jim told The Daily Beast. “And I do remember the barmaid telling me I’ve got to leave or they’ll call the police. So I went out and sat in my car for a few minutes. And then I just left.”According to Jim, it was the last time anyone in his family would see Janet. At first, they thought she’d taken off. But as the days stretched into months and then years, the Lucas family—which includes three sisters and another three brothers in addition to Jim—began to suspect something else.“Deep down, inside, most of us believed something did happen to her—especially me,” Jim told The Daily Beast.They were right. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department in Missoula, Montana, announced that, through DNA analysis, the remains of a young woman found back in 1985 and known for years as only “Christy Crystal Creek” had been positively identified as Janet Lee Lucas.And while Janet's identification helps resolve the mystery of her disappearance, it also thrusts her family into the middle of another one: Who killed her? And perhaps most horrifying of all: Could she have been yet another victim of suspected serial killer Wayne Nance, whom authorities believe operated in the Missoula area at that time?“The Cold Case Unit is reviewing evidence and reports from the Wayne Nance case file to identify any possible link between Nance and Janet,” the Missoula Sheriff’s Department said in its press release about Lucas’ identification.In 1985, a hunter tracking a bear in the woods south of Missoula found the skeletal remains of a young woman. She had been killed by two close-range gunshot wounds to the head. At the time, officials estimated her age to be between 20 and 35. They named her “Christy Crystal Creek” after the creek near where she’d been discovered.For years, investigators had worked to identify Christy Crystal Creek’s remains with little luck. Forensic anthropologists and odontologists had struck out, and missing persons databases had contained no hits, the Missoula Sheriff’s Department said in the news release.Part of the problem was that, because of some unique dental work, officials had thought “Christy” was likely of Asian descent—a belief that made its way into every police sketch done over the years, her brother recalled.“So that blew us way off,” Jim told The Daily Beast, noting that members of his family who had scoured missing-persons databases had never considered that “Christy” could be Janet. “I remember somebody seeing an article in the late 80s and didn’t even put two-and-two together.”But it’s the possible connection to Nance, who is believed to have killed six or more people, that kept “Christy Crystal Creek” alive in the imaginations of web sleuths for more than three decades.On Christmas Eve, 1984, just nine months before a hunter would find Janet Lucas’ remains, a photographer had come across the body of another young woman, later known as “Debbie Deer Creek,” in the same woods south of Missoula. Through DNA evidence, “Debbie” was identified in 2006 as Marci Bachmann, a 16-year-old who had met Nance in a Missoula bar. Authorities had long suspected Bachmann was one of Nance’s victims after some of her hairs had been found in his home. But until they identified her remains, they didn’t have proof that she’d died.Given that Lucas’ death likely occurred at a time and place where Nance was known to be active, the Missoula Sheriff’s Department press release indicated they are examining whether she may have been another of his victims. Nance, who holds the dubious distinction of being one of the only serial killers to have been killed by an intended victim, died in 1986 while attacking a couple in their home. He was never charged with any of the murders he’s suspected of committing.But Jim told The Daily Beast that he has come around to the idea that it’s likely Janet was one of Nance’s victims.“Never in a million years would I think she was probably killed by a serial killer,” he said, before adding, “To me, I’m almost certain that it was him. Because everything’s there. There’s always that slight, slight, chance that it was somebody else, but if you start doing the math and reading up on everything, it points to him, it points right back to him.”The Missoula Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.After identifying Bachman in 2006, Missoula authorities began using DNA to try to identify “Christy’s” remains. But this connection took much longer. Earlier this year, authorities used a genealogy site to match Lucas’ DNA to a distant cousin, a process similar to the one used to identify the Golden State Killer in 2018.“After weeks of intense genealogy research, we were able to identify DNA relatives and family trees which led us to Janet's family in Spokane. After conducting numerous interviews and confirming our conclusions with additional DNA testing of relatives, we are now able to conclusively identify Christy Crystal Creek as Janet L. Lucas,” the department said in its press release.In addition to carrying the burden of not knowing what happened to his sister, Jim said that for the last four decades he’s also carried guilt that what happened at the bar means that her disappearance was somehow his fault.“I’ve driven by [Bigfoot] numerous times because I live north of Spokane now. I just glance over at it and I go back in time,” Lucas said. “I’ve been living with guilt. Maybe I should have just picked her up and brought her home in my car. But at the time I figured, you know, she’ll be home. We had some pretty harsh words.”Still, Jim told The Daily Beast, having at least a partial answer to what happened to Janet has offered a degree of closure for him and his family, and especially for Janet’s son, who is now in his 40s and has spent much of his life trying to find out what happened to his mother.“She would never take off and leave him for that amount of time, never in the world,” Lucas said of Janet’s son.“I think it’s more or less a relief we can bring her remains home and honor her by giving her a proper memorial,” he added. “We’re all grieving and wondering ‘what if’ and we’re in shock. But you know, Janet was loved, big time. Everybody cared about each other. Even if she had the wild side. We all had a wild side, and some of us grew out of it, some of us didn’t. But she was pretty young when she was taken from us. I’m sure she would have, too.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • See Will Smith's Son Oldest Son Trey at 28

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are as iconic a couple as any in Hollywood, and their children Willow and Jaden Smith have helped turn their stardom into a family act. Thanks to Jada and Willow's popular Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, which they host with Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, the public has learned more about the Smith family in the past three years than in their previous decades spent in the limelight. They're raw, real, and likable—the celebrity family next door. Maybe that's why it's sometimes easy to forget that the Smiths aren't actually a family of four. Before getting together with Jada, Will was married to actor and model Sheree Zampino, and the pair share a son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III. You may remember Trey best from the 1998 hit "Just the Two of Us," Will's song about his firstborn child, who was then just eight years old. The father and son starred side by side in the tear-jerking music video, in which Will raps about his hopes for his son and pledges himself to fatherhood. Today, Trey is all grown up at 28 and he's closer than ever with his A-list dad. Read on to see what he looks like now. Trey is now pursuing a career in music and entertainment. Following in his famous dad's footsteps, these days Trey is pursuing a career in music. Performing under the name DJ AcE, Trey has been spinning records at high-profile events since 2012, including the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party.In addition to his work as a DJ, he has also dabbled in acting. Years after debuting in the "Just the Two of Us" video, he appeared in several episodes of the family comedy All of Us, created by Will and Jada.And for more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. He and Will are "best friends." Though Trey is only sometimes seen with the rest of his blended family, Will reports that the two are now extremely close. In an Instagram video, Will recounted a touching moment he shared with his eldest son, explaining that during a father-son trip to Abu Dhabi, Trey opened up to him about their relationship. "You know what dad, I just realized, you're not just my dad," Will recalled in 2018. "I'm pretty sure you're my best friend."Trey is also very close with Jada, and posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram for her last birthday: "You search for truth as if it were the last drop of water on the planet. You've turned unconditional love into an Olympic sport. I'm forever grateful to acknowledge and share another beautiful trip around the sun with you… Happy Birthday Bonus Mom," Trey wrote. RELATED: See Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Son Rocco at 20. 3 …But it hasn't always been that way. Though Will clearly cared deeply for his son as a child and the two are "best friends" now, both admit that there have been many years of hardship between them. Trey's relationship with his famous dad deteriorated in the years following his parents' 1995 divorce."It has not always been this way between Trey and I. We struggled for years after my divorce with his mother," Will wrote in a personal Instagram post alongside a video of the two. "He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a wild blessing to recover and restore a loving relationship with my beautiful son!" 4 His parents have come a long way in rebuilding their relationship, too. The world got a glimpse into the family's dynamics during the first episode of Red Table Talk, when Jada welcomed Sheree to the table to talk about motherhood and co-parenting. The two women left no stone unturned when rehashing the roughest parts of their relationship. Jada and Sheree recalled contentious conversations about parenting Trey and shed tears over mistakes made and wrongs committed. By the end of the episode, the two exchanged heartfelt words of reconciliation and expressed their gratitude to one another for the role they each played in Trey's life.Since then, Will and Jada have made a point of honoring Sheree's birthday on social media. "Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! I Love You, Ree-Ree," Will wrote to his ex in 2018. "Aww thank you baby daddy! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom and co-parenting partner!" Sheree responded. RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

  • Report: Cardinals allow LB Jordan Hicks to seek trade

    Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks has the team's permission to seek a trade with first-round pick Zaven Collins training to start at the position. Collins was a pass rusher at Tulsa but is being groomed to be the first-team linebacker in the middle of the Cardinals' defense this season. That puts Hicks in a backup role.

  • The suspect who planted pipe bombs on Capitol Hill before the Jan. 6 riot still hasn't been identified 4 months later: police chief

    At a House panel about the federal response to the Capitol Insurrection, the Metropolitan Police chief said investigators haven't found the suspect.

  • Analysis: What U.S. inflation signs would cause Fed to change course?

    A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. Several investors said the consumer price index report released on Wednesday was not enough to prompt the Fed to change its course. "This obviously brings the thought that maybe the Fed will have to change its easy policy sooner than expected."

  • Iowa prisoners donate more than $11,000 to families of guard, nurse killed while on duty

    Inmates donated the money to fundraisers supporting the families of two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members killed on duty.

  • Pizza vending machine debuts in Rome, horrifies everyone

    Last week, an automated pizza machine, debuted in Rome, one of the first of its kind in the city. It’s called “Mr. Go Pizza,” and it cranks out pizza in just three minutes. You can even watch the pizza bake while you wait. Pizzas between €4.50 and €6 ($5.20-$7.20), and there are four varieties available: margherita, four cheese, spicy salame, and pancetta. But not everyone is excited about the new contraption, Reuters reports.

  • Stephen Curry with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/11/2021