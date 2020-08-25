3 arrested after video shows kid at Walmart drink juice and put it back, Texas cops say

A video that shows a kid drink from juice bottles at Walmart and put them back on the shelf has led to three arrests, Texas police say.

The video shows a young person drink from two bottles at the Walmart in Corsicana, a city about 80 miles southeast of Fort Worth, police say. The police department learned of the video Sunday night and identified two suspects by Monday morning.

A SnapChat video that appears on Facebook and purports to be in Corsicana shows a girl try a sip of a green juice, then shake the bottle of a purple juice before trying it. Another girl can be seen in the video while a third person films.

Walmart removed the products from the shelf as soon as the store learned of the incident, police say.

On Monday, police said three suspects were arrested on felony charges of tampering with a consumer product. The suspects aren’t being identified because they’re all age 16 or younger.