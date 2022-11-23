3 arrested on warrants and other reports

Nov. 23—Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 60, on three local warrants at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Freeborn County Road 46.

Police arrested Jesse Taylor Black, 32, on a Stearns County warrant at 11 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop near East Second Street and Frank Avenue.

April Gean McClinton turned herself in on a warrant at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Woman bit in face by dog

A woman was reported bit in the face by a stray dog at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at 716 Lincoln Ave.

Juvenile cited for exhibition driving

Police cited a juvenile for exhibition driving after receiving a report of a person doing burnouts in the grass and lot at Albert Lea High School Tuesday morning.