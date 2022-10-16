3 arrests, 1.25 tons of pot seized from Grants Pass grows

Oct. 16—Three suspects were arrested on felony marijuana charges following searches last Wednesday on two properties outside Grants Pass alleged to have been illicit grows.

The multiagency Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team says it seized and destroyed more than 2,500 pounds of processed illicit marijuana and another 2,600 growing marijuana plants Wednesday after serving search warrants at one property in the 3000 block of Upper River Road and another in the 3000 block of Lower River Road, according to a news advisory issued by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

JMET further found "multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations" on the property, which the agency stated could result in the civil forfeiture of the property.

Police said they arrested suspects identified as William Kennon, Jennifer Cavagnol and Christopher Williams on charges of unlawfully manufacturing marijuana and unlawfully possessing marijuana.

As of Friday, searches for current and recent Josephine County Jail bookings for the three suspects yielded no information. Josephine County Circuit Court records showed the Josephine County District Attorney's Office had not yet filed against the three suspects as of Friday afternoon.

The JMET release stated the investigation is ongoing.