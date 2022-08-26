3 arrests for 3 unrelated shooting incidents on Thursday

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two unrelated shooting incidents Thursday night resulted in two arrests. This comes on the heels of a third shooting incident Thursday morning in which the suspect was arrested in Gary after fleeing Lafayette.

● Tanisha Cierra Jackson, 30, of the 3900 block of Amelia Avenue in Lafayette, stepped out from her apartment about 6:55 p.m. Thursday. She fired one shot from a handgun, Lafayette police said. No one was injured, and it appeared that nothing was struck by the bullet.

Police booked Jackson into the Tippecanoe County jail on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Online jail records indicated that Jackson was released before Friday morning.

● About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette police were called to the area of 31st and South streets with a report of a shot fired.

Lionel Ducker, 28, of the 2700 block of South Street in Lafayette, fired one round at a person with whom he has an ongoing disagreement, according to Lafayette police. The bullet did not hit the person, but it did hit a vehicle, police said.

Police jailed Ducker about 1:35 a.m. Friday on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He remained incarcerated on Friday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

● Earlier Thursday, police jailed Antoinette Green, 64, homeless in Lafayette, on suspicion of criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Reported on Thursday: Shots fired at Spring Garden Apartments; suspect arrested in Gary

Police said Green, who used to be a tenant at Spring Garden Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road in Lafayette, fired several rounds at a staff member at the apartment complex. She then drove away from the area.

Police arrested Green later Thursday in Gary. She remained incarcerated Friday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 3 arrests for 3 unrelated shooting incidents on Thursday