3 arrests made in connection to illegal street racing in Jacksonville

Three men were arrested in connection to illegal street racing in Jacksonville last weekend, police say.

They were identified as Donald Wilcox, Niles Dittman, and Andre Brown.

On May 7, around 11 p.m. officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9459 Lem Turner Road to assist undercover officers with a “street racing deployment.” The undercover officers had observed vehicles making dangerous street racing maneuvers in the parking lot.

One of the vehicles participating in the maneuvers was a gray Ford Mustang, driven by Wilcox, according to his arrest report.

Wilcox fled at a high rate of speed and with no lights toward a large crowd when officers attempted to stop him. He was forcefully removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest for carrying a firearm, fleeing officers, resisting officers, reckless driving, driving without headlights and improper display of tags.

JSO found and seized a retractable plate cover from the Mustang along with firearms and firearm accessories, the report said.

On the same night, Dittman was observed attempting to leave the parking lot in a blue Chevrolet Silverado with a lift and a drop hitch, his arrest report says. Officers stopped Dittman and found a box of fireworks and a flag in the back seat of the vehicle.

Dittman was detained shortly after and charged with reckless driving, criminal mischief, careless driving and racing on a highway.

On May 8, JSO was notified of a large gathering of vehicles street racing in the 9400 block of Lem Turner Road. Officers arrived at the gathering around 11:30 p.m. and found a white Mustang driven by Brown.

According to his arrest report, officers followed Brown to a Raceway gas station and attempted to stop his vehicle when he fled. Brown drove around the gas station at a high rate of speed, weaving between the pumps and pedestrians.

Officers blocked Brown’s path and placed him under arrest after a struggle. He was charged with failing to obey officers, fleeing a law enforcement officer, racing on a highway, improper display of tags, an altered exhaust and improper covering of taillights.

