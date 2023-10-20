3 attempted homicide suspects arrested in Merced Co., deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of three suspects in an attempted double homicide investigation, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say they executed multiple search warrants around Merced County alongside the Merced Police Department, the Turlock Police Department, Merced County Probation, Department of Justice, and Homeland Security on Thursday morning.

According to sheriff’s officials, these search warrants stemmed from an investigation into the attempted double homicide shooting that took place on Sept. 23 in Winton, CA.

Investigators say they located a firearm they believe was used during the attempted double homicide. Ammunition that marched casings at the scene was also found.

The Merced County Sheriff’s says three suspects identified as Joseph Herrera, Irvin De La Cruz, and Nathaniel Barrios have been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide with gang enhancements.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it anticipates there will be additional arrests.

