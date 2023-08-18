3 baby spider monkeys found stashed behind seat in van crossing US border, feds say

Three spider monkeys were seized from a pair’s van at a U.S. border checkpoint in California, federal officials said.

On Aug. 14, three baby spider monkeys were found hidden behind a seat of the car of a 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old man at the Calexico port of entry, according to an Aug. 18 news release by US Customs and Border Protection.

While the pair was “applying for entry” into the country, an officer noticed an animal carrier in the back, officials said.

When officials checked the carrier, they found the young monkeys huddled together inside.

The monkeys, which are an endangered species, were taken and placed in a safe area where they’ll remain until they can be rehomed, federal officials said.

The duo was detained and the vehicle was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Fish and Wildlife Services, the release said.

Calexico port of entry is about 120 miles east of San Diego.

