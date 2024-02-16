3 Baltimore County police officers charged with misconduct, one with assault, in Baltimore City incident

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County police officer was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in Baltimore City, according to online court records.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, joined the county police department in 2004 and earned about $122,000 last year, according to salary records.

Two other county officers were charged in connection with the same incident last fall. Jacob Roos, 28, who has nine years of service with the county, and Justin Graham-Moore, 24, who has two years of service, both face one count of misconduct in office.

Details about the incident were unavailable Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney declined to comment Thursday evening but said Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates would speak about the charges at a press conference Tuesday.

Attorneys for Small, Roos and Graham-Moore could not be reached immediately for comment Thursday evening.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart confirmed in an email Thursday that three county officers had pending charges in the city from a September 2023 incident.

“The Baltimore County Police Department is cooperating with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this matter,” Stewart said.

She did not answer questions about the officers’ employment status.

In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, the union representing county police officers’ urged both their members and the public to wait until all the facts had been “thoroughly examined.”

“We’re aware of the charges against three of our members involved in an incident in Baltimore City,” Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 President David Rose said in an interview. “We support our members’ right to due process and fairness that the law requires. We encourage everyone to reserve judgment until all facts are known.”

The Baltimore Sun filed a Maryland Public Information Act request Jan. 29 with the police department for a summary of Small’s internal affairs history. The department has not yet fulfilled that request.

